China heatwave pushes up prices as hens lay fewer eggs

BEIJING: Scorching temperatures in eastern China have pushed up egg prices because hens are laying fewer in a hotter-than-usual summer, local media reported.

Extreme weather has become more frequent owing to climate change, scientists say, and this will likely grow more intense as temperatures rise, impacting economies and societies around the world.

Multiple major cities in China have recorded their hottest days ever this year, and the country's national observatory issued a red alert on Monday (Aug 15).

And the heatwave is putting not only humans, but animals under stress too.

In Hefei city, farmers reported a drop in egg production because of the heat, according to a Jianghuai Morning News report last week, adding that some facilities have installed cooling systems for their hens.

The drop in supply in several provinces has caused egg prices to jump.