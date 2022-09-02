China heatwave hits industrial production, bleak economic outlook on the cards

CHONGQING: Clusters of middle-aged men and women sat on stools around low portable tables, playing cards while onlookers stood by.

A few steps away, a man was taking a nap on the cool floor.

Several kids zoomed their toy cars on the ground.

A young man sat silently, playing games of his mobile phone.

This was the scene at just one of the many subway stations in China’s southwestern city of Chongqing.

Crowds of people lined the corridors and sat on steps of the staircase leading into the underground station to take advantage of the air-conditioning, as temperatures outside reached an unprecedented 45 degrees Celsius at the height of a two-month long heat wave.

“I have air-conditioning at home. But if I switch it on, it is going to cost money. And there are too many people in the house,” one of those who were at the subway station told CNA.

An unprecedented heat wave that enveloped nearly half of China has pushed up demand for air-conditioning. In Sichuan, one of the worst affected areas, peak power load set new record highs at least six times in August, going up more than 25 per cent year-on-year.