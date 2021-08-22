Central China cities issue highest flood warning level

BEIJING: Two cities in China's central province of Henan issued highest flood warnings on Sunday (Aug 22), calling for local agencies to prepare for torrential rains, state television reported.

Xingyang and Changyuan in Henan, a transportation hub for China, raised their flood-control response levels to I from II, the top of China’s four-tier scale, warning of possible dam collapses and extraordinary simultaneous floods.

This summer's rains are adding pressure on the world's second-largest economy, already struggling with sporadic cases of the Delta strain of the coronavirus.