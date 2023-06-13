Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China holds live-fire drills in East China Sea north of Taiwan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China holds live-fire drills in East China Sea north of Taiwan

China holds live-fire drills in East China Sea north of Taiwan

A Chinese warship takes part in a military drill off the Chinese coast near Fuzhou, Fujian Province, across from the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands, China on Apr 11, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

13 Jun 2023 01:46PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China began military exercises in the East China sea to the north of Taiwan on Tuesday (Jun 13), including live-fire exercises from warships, as the United States and its allies conduct their drills in the Western Pacific.

China routinely conducts exercises along its coast, though the ones near Chinese-claimed Taiwan often attract the most attention.

China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a no-sail zone warning from late morning to mid-afternoon on Tuesday for an area off Taizhou city in Zhejiang province for live fire exercises from warships.

Other drills around the same location will last until late Tuesday evening, it said.

The drills are near the Dachen islands, which Taiwan controlled until 1955 until being evacuated after other nearby islands were seized by Chinese forces in a bloody battle.

Taiwan still controls the Matsu and Kinmen islands, off the coast of China's Fujian province, held since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taipei after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's communists.

China will hold separate exercises in another northern part of the East China Sea until late Wednesday afternoon, the maritime safety agency said.

China's East China Sea exercises coincide with a quadrilateral naval exercise in the Philippine Sea that started on Friday involving the US, Japan, Canada and France.

That includes two carrier strike groups led by US aircraft carriers USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan jointly operating for the first time since June 2020, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement.

Related:

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

China military

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.