China holds military drills at newly expanded Cambodian naval base

The upgrade came after Cambodia demolished a US-built facility at the base in Sihanoukville in 2020, having declined Washington's offer to repair it.

Cambodia has repeatedly denied reports of a clandestine deal with China to station its forces at the base, and said that it is open to hosting military vessels from other countries.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and a delegation of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) attended the inauguration ceremony on Saturday of the expanded base, which now includes a new pier that could host larger vessels, according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

In a speech during Saturday's official inauguration ceremony, Hun Manet said there was "nothing to hide".

"We hold the live inauguration today because we want both Cambodian people, and people and all forces around the world to stop casting doubt about it," Hun Manet said, adding that "Cambodia welcomed all friends to hold joint exercises in the Ream base".

"We have nothing to hide at all."

He also promised that the new and improved facility would not be for Beijing's "exclusive" use and ships from other countries would be allowed to dock.

Hun Manet also confirmed a highly-speculated visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Cambodia later this month.