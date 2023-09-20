China says Britain's plans to disrupt Hong Kong 'doomed to fail'

HONG KONG: China's foreign ministry in Hong Kong slammed a six-month report on the financial hub by Britain, saying it ignored "good" societal conditions and a more stable business environment, and instead supported "anti-China" chaos.

The comments came after Britain published its six-monthly report on the Chinese-controlled hub, from Jan 1 to Jun 30, which stated that authorities have extended the application of a Beijing-imposed national security law "beyond genuine national security concerns".

Beijing imposed the sweeping law in 2020 after sometimes violent anti-government protests rocked the city in 2019.

While some Western governments have criticised the laws as curbing social and political freedoms in the city, both Chinese and Hong Kong officials have said they were vital to restore stability.

Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997 from Britain, has had "universal success" in implementing the practice of "one country, two systems", China's foreign ministry said.

"In recent years the number of people in the UK living in poverty has been increasing ... crime rates have hit record highs. What confidence does it have to criticise Hong Kong's democracy and human rights situation?" the ministry said.

"Plans to disrupt Hong Kong are doomed to fail."