Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China hopes France can help take heat out of relations with EU
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China hopes France can help take heat out of relations with EU

China hopes France can help take heat out of relations with EU

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, second from left, speaks during talks with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire at the 9th China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Jul 29, 2023. (Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan)

29 Jul 2023 05:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China hopes France can "stabilise the tone" of European Union-China relations, Vice-Premier He Lifeng told his French counterpart in Beijing on Saturday (Jul 29), as European leaders debate how to balance "de-risking" and cooperating with the world's second-largest economy.

He also told France's Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire that China is willing to deepen cooperation with France in traditional areas such as finance as well as in science and technological innovation, as the two sides meet for their ninth Economic and Financial Dialogue.

"It is hoped that France will stabilise the tone of friendly cooperation between China and the EU," He said during opening remarks to an afternoon of discussions at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, adding that China believes its bilateral ties with France "have a good foundation."

China is France's third largest trade partner behind the EU and the United States, but French firms are becoming increasingly concerned they could get caught in the cross-fire of rising economic rivalry between the world's two economic superpowers.

EU governments last month also approved an 11th tranche of sanctions against Russia that could hit Chinese firms considered circumventing measures that were already in place.

Le Maire said the three challenges the two countries should work together on are the green transition, reorganisation of value chains, and technological revolution, while also raising market access issues for French companies in the banking, nuclear, cosmetics and agricultural industries.

"It is essential to think about the expansion and deepening of economic and financial cooperation between France and China," La Maire said. "We would like to welcome major new investments from China to French territory."

China's He told his guests the meeting was a "positive signal that China and France will work together to address challenges and inject stability into an uncertain world," which has "accelerated into a new situation of instability and uncertainty" not seen in a century.

Related:

Source: Reuters/sn

Related Topics

China France European Union

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.