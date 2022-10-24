Hu Jintao's dramatic China Congress exit fuels speculation, official silence

BEIJING: In a country where events are planned to minute detail and politics is cloaked in secrecy, former President Hu Jintao's dramatic escorted exit from the closing of the Communist Party Congress sent speculation among China-watchers into overdrive.

As per tradition, Hu, 79, had been seated on Saturday (Oct 22) to the left of his successor, Xi Jinping, who was in the process of securing a third leadership term that was confirmed on Sunday.

During the once-in-five-years congress, Xi solidified his grip on power by appointing a Standing Committee made up entirely of loyalists - and excluding the three most senior members of Hu's once-powerful Communist Youth League faction.

The timing and circumstances have thus led to fevered conjecture over exactly what happened and why: Was it a "senior moment" for a man who appeared unsteady when he was helped onto the same stage a week earlier? Or something more sinister: A protest by Hu? A purge by Xi?

Numerous commentators said the symbolism, at least, spoke to the demise under Xi's increasingly authoritarian rule of the Youth League and China's tradition of collective leadership.

"It looked like an era has gone," said Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, who has lived in Beijing for decades. "It looked, frankly, very weird."