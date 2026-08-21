China, Indonesia agree to boost military ties, work closer on minerals, energy and tech

JAKARTA: China and Indonesia agreed on Friday (Aug 21) to boost military ties and to work closely on minerals, energy and technology, as Jakarta seeks to balance ties with both Beijing and Washington amid economic and geopolitical tensions, including in the South China Sea.

Both countries should "seize the moment", China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is visiting Jakarta with China's defence minister to meet their counterparts, said in introductory remarks.

"The current international situation is intertwined and complex. Unilateralism and hegemonic acts bring serious impact on global cooperation and stability," he said.

"China actively aims to build China-Indonesia cooperation at a high level," Wang added.

The two countries pledged to cooperate across multiple areas - from artificial intelligence, defence and rail transport to green energy, satellites and fisheries.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has advocated maintaining Indonesia's "free and active" foreign policy of non-alignment, vowing to befriend all countries including China and the United States, an important trade partner with which Jakarta's defence ties are expanding.

Wang said both sides agreed to support each other's core interests and will cooperate more in energy and mineral resources.