China intercepted jet in international airspace: Australia PM

SYDNEY: Australia insisted Wednesday (Jun 8) that its patrol plane was in international airspace when a Chinese warplane intercepted it and released a cloud of small aluminium strips, known as chaff.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded curtly when asked about a spat between Canberra and Beijing over the May 26 incident, which Australia's government has described as "very dangerous".

"This incident occurred in international airspace. Full stop," Albanese told a news conference.

China's defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said Tuesday that the Australian P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft came near the airspace of the disputed Paracel Islands - known as Xisha in China.

Tan said the Chinese side "issued a warning to drive it away".

He accused the Australian plane of threatening China's sovereignty and security, and the government of spreading "false information".