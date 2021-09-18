Douyin, China's version of TikTok, limits use of app by those under 14

BEIJING: Chinese short video app Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, said on Saturday (Sep 18) that all of its authenticated users below the age of 14 will now access the app in a "youth mode", in its push to shield the young from inappropriate content.

In the youth mode, under-14 users can only access the app for up to 40 minutes a day, and only between 6am and 10pm, Douyin, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, said in a statement.

The measure to protect the young was the most stringent in the history of the platform, Douyin said.