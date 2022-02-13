Logo
China issues blizzard alert in first Beijing snowfall of Olympics
Crew members prepare the course as snow falls ahead of the first run of the men's giant slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on Feb 13, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Jeff Pachoud)

13 Feb 2022 12:18PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2022 12:18PM)
BEIJING: The China Meterological Administration issued a blizzard warning for Sunday (Feb 13) saying significant snowfall is expected in large parts of northern China including Beijing, the capital and current site of the Winter Olympics.

The weekend snowfall, which had already begun in some areas on Saturday, is the capital's first since the Winter Olympics opened on Feb 4, government notices showed.

The Women's Freeski slopestyle qualification in Zhangjiakou, featuring Team China gold medalist Eileen Gu, was rescheduled to later on Sunday due to the snow, a notice on the Beijing 2022 official Olympic website said.

Workers clear snow off the women's downhill course as women's downhill training has been cancelled due to snowfall during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre on Feb 13, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Dimitar Dilkoff)
A screen displays 'Competition is postponed due to weather conditions' at the finishing slope of the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb 13, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Ben Stansall)

The authorities issued a blue blizzard warning, the lowest of the country's four-tiered alerts, with some regions forecast to receive up to 4cm of snow. They advised the public to cut back on unnecessary outdoor activities.

"It is expected that there will be heavy snow in parts of central and southern Inner Mongolia, northern Shanxi, central and northern Hebei, northern Beijing, southern Tianjin, eastern and southern Liaoning, and Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains today," the China Meterological Administration notice said.

Beijing temperatures dropped, with the Beijing Meteorological Observatory forecasting a minimum temperature of -6 degrees Celsius.

Catch the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 LIVE with nine dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/Beijing2022 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: Reuters/aj

