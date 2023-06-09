Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China issues draft guidelines to tackle online abuse
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China issues draft guidelines to tackle online abuse

China issues draft guidelines to tackle online abuse

A woman uses her phone as people walk amid a sandstorm on a street in Beijing, China, Apr 11, 2023. (File photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

09 Jun 2023 04:52PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2023 06:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China is canvassing public opinion on draft guidelines to punish cyber violence, authorities said on Friday (Jun 9), as concern grows over online bullying and attacks targeting women and children in the world's largest internet community.

The guidelines were drafted jointly by bodies including the Ministery of Public Security and the Supreme People's Court, in response to the danger that online abuse poses to social order and the rights of individuals.

Cyber violence involves behaviours such as the spread of online rumours, insults and doxxing and in some cases, depending on the severity, authorities will consider such actions punishable by criminal law, according to the draft guidelines.

Chinese police should promptly assist victims of cyber violence should they file a case, they said. The deadline for comment is Jun 25 they added.

Recent incidents reported by Chinese media have stirred public debate over doxxing, a term used to describe publishing a person's private information on the internet without their consent, and how such incidents should be dealt with.

In one recent instance, media have blamed the suicide of a young mother in the central city of Wuhan on social media criticism of her demeanour after the death of her six-year-old son who was run over by a teacher's car in a school compound.

She jumped from a high-rise building about 10 days later on Jun 2, media said.

Also read:

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

bullying China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.