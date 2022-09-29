Logo
Leaders of China, Japan say it is important to develop ties
Asia

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting of the council of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan Sep 16, 2022. (Photo: Sultan Dosaliev/Kyrgyz Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

29 Sep 2022 12:46PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2022 12:46PM)
TOKYO: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday (Sep 29) it was important to take bilateral relations in a positive direction as they marked 50 years since normalising diplomatic ties amid rising tensions in the region.

In a phone call, Xi told Kishida that he attached "great importance" to the development of China-Japan relations and that he was willing to work with his Japanese counterpart to build the relationship, Chinese state television CCTV reported.

In a message read out at a reception in Tokyo to mark the milestone, Kishida told Xi that bilateral relations were facing "many issues and challenges" now and that he hoped to pave the way for a "new future".

"Japan and China share a great responsibility to achieve peace and prosperity in the region and world," Kishida said in the message to Xi.

"In view of the next 50 years ... I hope to work with you to build constructive and stable Japan-China relations" to reach that goal, he said.

Source: Reuters/yb

