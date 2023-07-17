China cooking gas explosion kills one at barbecue restaurant

BEIJING: A gas tank explosion at a restaurant in eastern China's Jiangsu province killed one and wounded another on Monday (Jul 17), officials said, triggering concern over gas safety after a series of similar accidents last month.

The gas tank exploded at a barbecue restaurant in the city of Yancheng.

A clip posted online showed several destroyed storefronts in a two-storey commercial complex, as a person was wheeled away from the scene by rescuers. Debris and damaged trees were scattered across the street.

The owner of the restaurant had been detained by police, authorities said, and an investigation was underway.