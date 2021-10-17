Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China to keep up scrutiny of Internet sector: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China to keep up scrutiny of Internet sector: Report

China to keep up scrutiny of Internet sector: Report
A man looking at a phone is seen through a digitally decorated glass during the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China on Nov 23, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Aly Song)
17 Oct 2021 06:57PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2021 07:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China will continue its scrutiny of the Internet sector, rooting out practices including the blocking of site links by rival platforms and ensuring smaller players have room to develop, its industry minister said in an interview published on Sunday (Oct 17).

China has been engaged this year in a sweeping campaign across regulators to rein in its massive and free-wheeling online economy, led by giants Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and others.

In July, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology launched a six-month regulatory campaign aimed at tackling issues including disrupting market order, infringing on the rights of users, compromising data security and bombarding users with pop-up windows that could not be closed.

"Currently, corporates have increased their awareness of compliance, and some outstanding problems have been solved preliminarily," Xiao Yaqing, China's industry and information minister, told the official Xinhua news agency.

He said that the blocking of rivals' links had been resolved, while uncloseable pop-ups had mostly been eliminated.

Xiao said the ministry will work with other government departments and the industry to ensure more space for the development of small- and medium-sized firms in the sector.

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

China Internet

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us