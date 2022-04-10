Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China labels US concerns over COVID-19 regulations 'groundless accusations'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China labels US concerns over COVID-19 regulations 'groundless accusations'

China labels US concerns over COVID-19 regulations 'groundless accusations'

A worker in a protective suit directs residents lining up for nucleic acid test during a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Shanghai, China on Apr 9, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

10 Apr 2022 05:34PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2022 05:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China's foreign ministry expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with the United States late on Saturday (Apr 9) after it raised concerns over China's coronavirus control measures.

The US State Department said on Friday that non-emergency staff at its Shanghai consulate and families of US employees could leave due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and coronavirus restrictions in the city.

"We express strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the groundless accusations against China's pandemic prevention policy from the US in its statement, and have lodged solemn representations," foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a statement.

Shanghai is fighting China's worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, with almost 25,000 new local cases reported on Sunday for the previous day.

While those case numbers are small by global standards, Shanghai's curbs to battle the outbreak have squeezed supplies of food and other essential goods for the city of 26 million, with residents also raising concerns about access to medical care.

The most controversial of Shanghai's practices had been separating COVID-19 positive children from their parents. Authorities have since made some concessions.

"Ambassador (Nicholas) Burns and other Department and Mission officials have raised our concerns regarding the outbreak and the PRC's control measures directly with PRC officials," a US Embassy spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"We have informed them about the voluntary departure decision," the statement said.

Friday's advisory said that US citizens should reconsider travel to China "due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws and COVID-19 restrictions".

The advisory also warned Americans from travelling to Hong Kong, Jilin province or Shanghai, citing a risk of parents and children being separated. 

China's foreign ministry said on Saturday that China's pandemic prevention and control is "scientific and effective", adding that the government had assisted foreign diplomatic personnel as much as possible.

Diplomats from more than 30 countries recently wrote to China's foreign ministry to express concern with the separations.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Related:

Source: Reuters/az

Related Topics

China COVID-19 United States

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us