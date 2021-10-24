China strengthens land border protection with new law

BEIJING: China passed a law on Saturday (Oct 23) to strengthen border protection amid a protracted stand-off with India, worries about spillover effects from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and the spread of COVID-19 from Southeast Asia.

The Land Borders Law will not necessarily change how border security is handled when the measure takes effect on Jan 1, 2022, but it reflects China's growing confidence in its capability to manage its frontiers.

China has been closely watching neighbouring Afghanistan, where the Taliban returned to power in August, to guard against a possible inflow of refugees or Islamic extremists crossing over to link up with the Muslim Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region.

At its Himalayan frontier, Chinese soldiers have been in a stand-off with Indian troops since April 2020.

China has also taken great pains to keep the coronavirus outside of its borders, after illegal crossings from Myanmar and Vietnam contributed this year to a surge in cases in its southern provinces of Yunnan and Guangxi respectively.