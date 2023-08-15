China's military claims to have developed laser weapons that can fire 'infinitely'

Chinese military scientists have announced a major breakthrough in laser weapon technology, claiming they have developed a new cooling system that allows high-energy lasers to operate “infinitely” without any build-up of waste heat.

According to scientists at the National University of Defence Technology in Changsha, Hunan province, the new cooling system completely eliminates the harmful heat that is generated during the operation of high-energy lasers. The issue has been a major technical challenge for laser weapon development.

With the new technology, weapons can now generate laser beams for as long as they want, without any interruption or degradation in performance.

“This is a huge breakthrough in improving the performance of high-energy laser systems,” said the team led by laser weapon scientist Yuan Shengfu in a paper published on Aug 4 in Acta Optica Sinica, a Chinese-language peer-reviewed journal.

“High-quality beams can be produced not only in the first second, but also maintained indefinitely,” they said.

The new cooling system uses advanced structures and optimised gas flow to remove heat from inside the laser weapon, while minimising turbulence and vibration and improving mirror cleanliness.

It has the potential to significantly change the face of battle by extending engagement times, increasing range and damage, and reducing logistics and costs, according to the researchers.