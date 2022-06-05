Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China launches 3 astronauts to space station
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China launches 3 astronauts to space station

China launches 3 astronauts to space station

Chinese astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe attend a see-off ceremony at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, on Jun 5, 2022, before the launch of the Long March-2F carrier rocket carrying the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft for a crewed mission to build China's space station. (Photo: Reuters/China Daily)

05 Jun 2022 11:33AM (Updated: 05 Jun 2022 11:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China launched a spacecraft on Sunday (Jun 5) carrying three astronauts to the Chinese space station, due to be completed by the end of the year, as construction entered a pivotal stage.

A Long March-2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-14, or "Divine Vessel" in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in north-west China at 10.44am (2.44am GMT), a live broadcast by state television showed.

Construction of the space station began last year with the launch of the first and largest of its three modules - Tianhe - the living quarters of visiting astronauts. The modules Wentian and Mengtian are to be launched in July and October, respectively, docking with Tianhe to form a T-shaped structure.

Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong, 43, and team mates Liu Yang, 43, and Cai Xuzhe, 46, all from China's second cohort of astronauts, will live and work on the space station for six months before returning to Earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew.

Former air force pilot Chen with Liu, who became China's first female astronaut in space a decade ago, and space mission debutant Cai, will oversee the rendezvous, docking and integration of Wentian and Mengtian with the core module.

They will also install equipment inside and outside the space station and carry out a range of scientific research.

"The Shenzhou-14 mission is a pivotal battle in the construction stage of China's space station," Chen told a news conference in Jiuquan on Saturday. "The task will be tougher, there will be more problems and the challenges will be greater."

The space station is designed for a lifespan of at least a decade.

Related:

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

China space

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us