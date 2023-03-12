Logo
Asia

China's Li Qiang nominates four new vice premiers
China's Premier Li Qiang. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)
12 Mar 2023 09:23AM (Updated: 12 Mar 2023 09:43AM)
BEIJING: China's Premier Li Qiang on Sunday (Mar 12) nominated Ding Xuexiang, Zhang Guoqing, Liu Guozhong and He Lifeng as vice premiers during the ongoing annual meeting of China's parliament. 

He also nominated Li Shangfu as minister of defence.

Chen Yixin and Wang Xiaohong were nominated as ministers of state security and public security, respectively.

Qin Gang and He Rong were nominated as ministers of foreign affairs and justice, respectively.

China's parliament, the National People's Congress, will vote to approve the nominations on Sunday. 

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates. 

Source: Reuters/zl

