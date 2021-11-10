China looms large as South Korea presidential hopefuls meet US diplomat

SEOUL: A senior US diplomat will meet newly selected presidential candidates in South Korea this week, ahead of next year's election that will shape the future of relations between the two allies.

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was due to arrive in Seoul on Wednesday (Nov 10), with plans to hold separate talks with ruling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party.

While domestic issues such as housing prices are expected to dominate the Mar 9 election, analysts say the result will also shape South Korea's balancing act between China and the United States, and how South Korea coordinates with its US ally on North Korea.

"With the partisan split on the issue of US-China relations, the upcoming election will determine how South Korea balances between the US and China in the next five years,” the Washington-based Stimson Center think tank said in a recent report.

US President Joe Biden's administration has been focused on marshalling Asian alliances to counter what it has called potential "coercion and aggression" by China.

That represents a challenge for South Korea, which is not eager to provoke China - its largest economic partner.

South Korea paid a heavy economic price when China retaliated over the 2017 deployment of a US missile defence system in South Korea. South Korea's deep reliance on China was further highlighted this week by a critical shortage of urea, an additive used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions, after China tightened exports.

Lee is also due to meet the Chinese ambassador this week, according to his campaign. Yoon's campaign said it has not yet scheduled a meeting with Chinese officials.

Democratic Party candidate Lee has argued that there is no need for South Korea to limit itself by choosing between China and the United States, as they become increasingly competitive.

"I wish our country would take the path where we are not unilaterally swayed, abandoned or excluded by either side, and I am confident I can do that," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"If you ask me to choose between the United States and China, I would say there aren't only two options for us to choose," he said.

The United States is South Korea's largest and oldest ally, and stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea as part of efforts to deter North Korea since the 1950-53 Korean War.