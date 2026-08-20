Beijing ‘commends’ Malaysia PM Anwar’s ‘One China’ stance following Taiwan’s rebuke
In a recent interview with news agency Al Jazeera, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had voiced support for Beijing’s “One China” principle as well as its right to use force should peaceful reunification fail.
KUALA LUMPUR: Beijing says it commends Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s position on the “One China” principle, adding that it reflects popular sentiment and that the international community’s commitment to the stance is “not to be shaken".
During an interview with global news agency Al Jazeera that was aired on Monday (Aug 17), Anwar had voiced support for the principle and defended China’s right to use force if a peaceful cross-strait reunification fails.
Beijing’s “One China” principle holds that there is only one China, which Taiwan is part of and that the People’s Republic of China is the sole government representing China, a position rejected by Taiwan’s current government.
China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, but says it prefers "peaceful reunification".
While countries have adopted different interpretations of the “One China” policy, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a joint statement with China in 2025 said that it recognises the government of the People’s Republic of China as the “sole legal government of China”.
The statement described Taiwan as an “inalienable territory of the People’s Republic of China” and in order for China to achieve national reunification, Malaysia “will not support any call for the independence of Taiwan”.
In a post on X on Wednesday, a spokesperson from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said of Anwar’s latest comments: “China commends Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks on the Taiwan question on his steadfast position on the One China principle.”
“Nothing will stop China from being reunified,” the statement read.
Separately, at a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that upholding the “One China” principle reflects popular sentiment and “stands on the side of what is right”, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.
“There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” Lin said in response to Anwar’s comments.
He added that China’s reunification is an unstoppable historical trend.
In the interview with Al Jazeera, Anwar - who spoke to journalist Sreenivasan Jain in the “A Changing World? The Contest for Global Power” programme - was asked about his views on Taiwan's reluctance to accept Chinese rule.
The interviewer asked: “Much of the world recognises Taiwan to be part of China, so do you, but you are seen as someone who stands up for democracy, for people’s aspirations. Does the will of the Taiwanese people not count because poll after poll shows that overwhelmingly (they) do not want to be ruled by Beijing?”
Anwar replied saying that historical reasons must be considered, emphasising that Taiwan is indeed a part of China.
“I see Taiwan as part of China, period,” he said.
“We may disagree with … There are some excesses. Yes, express your view. But it must be in that context. It is one China. It is accepted by all,” he said.
When asked to comment on China’s position that it reserved the right to use force if peaceful reunification fails, Anwar cited Malaysia as an example.
“I will use Malaysia as an example. If one province decides to break away, do we use force? I think I will protect the sanctity and unity of the nation,” he said.
Asked whether that meant he would use force in the event of a possible secession, Anwar replied: “Yes, otherwise (the country) will be fragmented.”
Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs swiftly condemned Anwar’s comments in a statement on Tuesday.
It said that Anwar had made “false” remarks by “absurdly implying that (Taiwan) is a separatist province of China and publicly rationalising China’s stance on unifying Taiwan by force”, as reported by Malaysiakini.
"Given the close link between national sovereignty and economic security, (Anwar) Ibrahim's support for China could negatively affect the confidence of Taiwanese businesses investing in Malaysia," the ministry added, as quoted by Taiwan News.
Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the government’s spokesperson, said on Wednesday that Anwar’s comments were “not discussed” during its weekly cabinet meeting.