China’s supercharged new-energy sector is propping up exports, but will it last?

For tens of millions of workers in China’s massive export sector, the surprising 14.8 per cent year-on-year growth in shipments in March is nothing but a figure when – as they see it – empty containers have been piling up at ports for months, and small manufacturers have struggled to stay afloat.

But the new-energy industry seems to be an exception. At China’s biggest automotive terminal in north-east Shanghai, thousands of electric cars are loaded onto shipping vessels every day, bound for destinations across the world.

This boom comes as authorities in the so-called world’s factory are increasingly pinning hopes on new-energy products – electric vehicles (EVs), lithium-ion batteries and solar batteries – becoming critical cogs in the engine of its export sector.

After all, China’s traditional export pillars, including apparel and furniture, are increasingly being relocated to other developing countries, such as Mexico and parts of Southeast Asia.

According to data from China Customs, the outbound shipment value of EVs, lithium-ion batteries and solar batteries surged by 54.8 per cent in US dollar terms during the first quarter, year on year, reaching US$38.5 billion. And their share among all of China’s exports increased to 4.7 per cent in the quarter, from 3 per cent a year earlier.

As most of the world is embracing a green-energy transition to reduce the effects of climate change, Chinese companies have unquestionably become global market leaders in these industries, owing largely to government support and the nation’s vast manufacturing capacity.

But some industry insiders have raised questions about whether the robust export momentum can be sustained, with the low base effect fading, especially as excessive-capacity issues have already begun surfacing in China, coupled with what analysts say is an intensifying deglobalisation of relevant supply chains.

“The prices of raw materials (in the new-energy sector) have kept falling for the past few months. Many feel the whole market will soon reach – or has already got to – its peak,” said Xu, a logistics professional specialising in exports of new-energy products, who asked that only his surname be used.

“The current inventory is too large and cannot be sold out even in the next three years – from raw materials to the final products – everyone in the industry knows that,” said Xu, who is based in Jiangsu province north of Shanghai.