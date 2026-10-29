China adopts measures to tighten discipline in Communist Party

BEIJING: Top officials from China's ruling Communist Party adopted measures to tighten discipline within their ranks at a key meeting in Beijing that concluded on Thursday (Oct 29), state media said.

The fifth plenum of the Central Committee, led by President Xi Jinping, adopted a decision on "advancing full and rigorous governance of the party", which includes reducing corruption among cadres, state news agency Xinhua said.

Roughly 300 officials make up the Central Committee, whose full meetings, known as plenums, have previously represented key moments for Xi to cement his authority.

However, despite speculation, Xi was not described in the readout as the "People's Leader", a designation that would have signalled a further elevation of his political stature.