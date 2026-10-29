China adopts measures to tighten discipline in Communist Party
The fifth plenum of the Central Committee, led by President Xi Jinping, adopted a decision on "advancing full and rigorous governance of the party", which includes reducing corruption among cadres, state news agency Xinhua said.
BEIJING: Top officials from China's ruling Communist Party adopted measures to tighten discipline within their ranks at a key meeting in Beijing that concluded on Thursday (Oct 29), state media said.
The fifth plenum of the Central Committee, led by President Xi Jinping, adopted a decision on "advancing full and rigorous governance of the party", which includes reducing corruption among cadres, state news agency Xinhua said.
Roughly 300 officials make up the Central Committee, whose full meetings, known as plenums, have previously represented key moments for Xi to cement his authority.
However, despite speculation, Xi was not described in the readout as the "People's Leader", a designation that would have signalled a further elevation of his political stature.
The Chinese leader has waged a 14-year campaign against corruption that has ousted thousands of officials, including dozens of Central Committee members.
As a result of his expansive purges, this year's plenum had the lowest turnout since former leader Mao Zedong's death in 1976, with eight Central Committee seats vacant prior to the meeting.
Some positions, however, were filled during the proceedings, which began on Monday.
Anti-corruption chief Zhang Shengmin, who serves as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), was promoted to the Politburo, the country's top decision-making body.
With his promotion, the Politburo stands at 22 members.
China's military has been particularly impacted by Xi's anti-corruption drive.
In August, China ousted Zhang Youxia, then the highest-ranking general, from his position following a months-long graft investigation.
His removal left the CMC, which is supposed to have seven representatives, with only two: Xi and Zhang.
The plenum came ahead of a major party congress next year, where 73-year-old Xi is almost certain to secure a historic fourth term and oversee a leadership reshuffle.