Despite China's media influence in Southeast Asia, public remains sceptical: US-based think-tank

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite Beijing's media influence efforts in parts of Southeast Asia, the public has remained wary of Chinese state narratives, according to a report by US-based think-tank Freedom House.

The Beijing’s Global Media Influence 2022 report, which was released last week, examined 30 territories in terms of the intensity of China’s media influence efforts from early 2019 until the end of 2021.

Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines were among the 16 territories where there was high or very high intensity for such efforts.

The report noted that both Chinese ambassadors that served in Malaysia between 2019 and 2021 were active in publishing op-eds and participating in interviews, finding audiences in a wide range of popular outlets in Malay, Chinese and English.

It added that Chinese state narratives in Malaysia follow "the standard Chinese propaganda package", encompassing a mixture of rapport building, positive promotion of China and the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) governance model as well as "counternarratives to international criticism", particularly from the US.

"Chinese officials emphasised the continued 'friendship' between Malaysia and China and stressed that initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative benefitted both countries," it added.

It highlighted that a topic commonly covered by Chinese state narratives in Malaysia were sovereignty disputes in the South China Sea.

"China’s territorial interests are couched in a rhetoric of 'maintaining peace and stability' implying that other foreign powers are seeking to dominate this space, and that Beijing is ensuring regional order and security," the report said.

China claims almost all of the energy-rich South China Sea, through which about US$3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade passes annually.

Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have overlapping claims.

Efforts to discredit evidence of mass detentions in Xinjiang and other atrocities by the Chinese government against Uyghurs are also common, according to the report.

For Indonesia, the Freedom House report noted that China's media influence efforts expanded between 2019 and 2021.

“Beijing has successfully pushed for new agreements with the country’s national news agency and a major free-to-air television network, opened new diplomatic social media accounts, and appealed to Indonesia's Muslim community through trips to Xinjiang that presented a government-controlled perspective of the region,” it said.