Chinese state media slam medical beauty ads, urge regulation

BEIJING: Chinese state media on Tuesday (Sep 14) said it was "imperative and urgent" to regulate advertisements for cosmetic surgery, procedures and treatments, saying that some made excessive or false claims.

"From posters at bus stops and in subway, to introductions on social websites and content platforms, from advertisements planted in films and television variety shows, to promotions by live-streamers, medical beauty advertisements are overwhelmingly pervasive," the People's Daily newspaper said in a commentary article published on its website.

The newspaper said some ads associate good looks with "high quality", "diligence" and "success", fabricating stories about "plastic surgery changing one's destiny" and distorting aesthetic perceptions.

The criticism of the sector comes as Chinese regulators have wielded a wide-ranging crackdown on industries from technology to education to property to strengthen their control over the economy and society after years of runaway growth.