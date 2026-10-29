Australian defence chief says China military buildup creating 'pressure' in Southeast Asia

CEBU: Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Thursday (Oct 29) that China's military build-up was creating a "condition of pressure" in Southeast Asia, and urged allies and partners to deepen cooperation.

Beijing deploys hundreds of coast guard, navy and other vessels to patrol disputed areas of the South China Sea, which it claims almost entirely despite an international ruling that its position has no legal basis.

In July, Australia protested China's test of a nuclear-capable missile in the South Pacific, calling the launch "destabilising".

"We're obviously seeing the biggest conventional military build-up that the world has seen since the end of the Second World War from China," Marles told reporters Thursday on the sidelines of a meeting of Southeast Asian defence ministers in the Philippines.

"There's not an explanation from China as to why it's doing this, and all of that is creating the condition of pressure."

Beijing's growing assertiveness was "providing challenges" for Canberra, he added, saying Australia relied on maintaining the existing rules-based order.

"We need to be ensuring that how we understand the rules of the road continue to apply, because for a middle power like Australia, it is actually the rules which give us agency," he said.