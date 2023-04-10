China’s military drills following Tsai US visit ‘more muted’ than after Pelosi’s Taiwan trip: Analysts

There have been no “groundbreaking weapons”, such as ballistic missiles, deployed so far, Mr Ridzwan told CNA’s Asia First.

China began three days of military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday simulating precision strikes against the island, a day after Ms Tsai returned from the brief visit, during which she met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

It said the operations are “necessary for safeguarding China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

China views democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has pledged to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

AVOIDING DISRUPTIONS TO TRADE

Mr Ridzwan added that while Chinese aircraft have violated the median line, China is trying to avoid the same disruptions it caused to international shipping back in August last year.

“On the back of China's reopening, I think China may have shifted its focus towards normalising trade, and does not want to disrupt trade as much, given its economy.”

China has increased its military activity near the island over the past three years, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and arms supplier.