China mourns former leader Jiang Zemin as funeral preparations begin

SHANGHAI: Mobile apps and state media websites turned black and white, flags on some government buildings in Beijing were at half-mast, and flowers were laid as China on Thursday (Dec 1) mourned the death of former leader Jiang Zemin.

State media said Jiang had died of leukaemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai on Wednesday at the age of 96 after all medical treatments failed, and that funeral preparations had begun.

Floral tributes were laid in Jiang's hometown of Yangzhou and nearby Shanghai, where police were deployed in force on Thursday morning around the intersections near the hospital where he was rumoured to have died, AFP reporters saw.

At around 12.45pm (12.45pm, Singapore time), they saw a convoy of vehicles coming from the direction of the hospital, headed by a car bearing what appeared to be a wreath of yellow flowers on its bonnet.

The convoy then headed toward Hongqiao airport.

An hour earlier, police ordered pedestrians to leave the intersection as bussed-in bystanders gathered around the crossroads wearing drab-coloured clothing and face masks.

Pictures sent to AFP by someone living along one of the major roads nearby showed people lining the pavement holding white chrysanthemums, a traditional Chinese funeral flower.

Some held a banner saying, "May you have safe travels, old classmate".

Officials in yellow vests lined the road, with some perched on high buildings overlooking the highway.

A local resident told AFP he received a sudden notice on Wednesday night that his child's school would close the following day for "traffic reasons".

He added that he was barred from leaving his housing compound before 5pm on Thursday and told to close the windows of his apartment, with no reason given.

Jiang's funeral committee is headed by President Xi Jinping, state media said.

No date was given for the event, but it is expected that it will be held in Beijing.