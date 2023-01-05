China's COVID-19 statistics 'under-represent' true impact of outbreak: WHO

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) criticised China's "very narrow" definition of COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday (Jan 4), warning that official statistics were not showing the true impact of the outbreak.

There is growing concern over China's steep rise in COVID-19 infections since Beijing last month abruptly lifted years of hardline restrictions, with hospitals and crematoriums quickly overwhelmed.

"We still do not have complete data," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told reporters.

"We believe that the current numbers being published from China under-represent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, and particularly in terms of deaths."

China has only recorded 22 COVID-19 deaths since December and has dramatically narrowed the criteria for classifying such fatalities - meaning that Beijing's own statistics about the unprecedented wave are now widely seen as not reflecting reality.

Ryan pointed out that the definition Beijing is using "requires a respiratory failure" associated with a COVID-19 infection for a fatality to be registered as a COVID-19 death.

"That is a very narrow definition," he said.

TESTING TRAVELLERS "UNDERSTANDABLE"

EU countries have also echoed the WHO's concern that Chinese data on COVID-19 infections was insufficient.

As countries grapple with the best response to the surge in cases, a crisis meeting of European Union experts said Wednesday that EU countries were "strongly encouraged" to demand COVID-19 tests from passengers coming from China.

The meeting was held to coordinate a joint EU response to the sudden inflow of visitors as Beijing lifts its "zero-COVID" policy which had largely closed the country off to international travel.