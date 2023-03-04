China parliament to review state entity reform plan, Legislative Law

BEIJING: China's National People's Congress (NPC) will deliberate on a plan to reform institutions under the State Council, or cabinet, and review draft amendments to the Legislation Law, an NPC spokesman said on Saturday (Mar 4).

The annual meeting of China's legislature, to open on Sunday and conclude on the morning of Mar 13, will also review a series of reports including the premier's government work report, parliament spokesman Wang Chao told a news conference.

The nearly 3,000 members of the largely rubber-stamp parliament will additionally elect and endorse a new line-up of top government officials to be led by a new premier for the next five years.

Xi Jinping is widely expected to secure his third five-year term as president.

He renewed calls this week for "intensive" reorganisation of state and Communist Party entities, adding that part of the reform plan pertaining to state institutions would be presented before parliament.