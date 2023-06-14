China navy training ship visits the Philippines

MANILA: A Chinese navy training vessel berthed in the Philippines on Wednesday (Jun 14) for a rare port visit as the two countries contest reefs and waters in the South China Sea.

Dragon dances and a brass band greeted the 165m Qi Jiguang in Manila to mark its final stop on a Southeast Asian tour through Vietnam, Thailand and Brunei.

"It's a goodwill visit," Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian told reporters, without offering details.

Commissioned in 2017, the ship "conveys the concept of mutual trust concerning China's peaceful development", read a leaflet distributed by its crew to visitors.

Beijing claims most of the strategic South China Sea including waters close to Philippine shores, ignoring a 2016 international tribunal ruling that voided its claims.

Chinese coast guard or navy vessels routinely block or shadow Philippine ships carrying out supply missions to islands in the disputed sea that host Philippine garrisons, Manila says.

In February, Manila accused a Chinese ship of shining a military-grade laser at a Philippine coast guard boat escorting a supply vessel to the Spratly Islands.