Risk of lake burst near China-Nepal border disaster site wanes

BEIJING: The threat of a lake formed after a glacier collapse bursting near the China-Nepal border where a devastating flood occurred earlier this week has decreased, Chinese authorities said on Saturday (Aug 29), as its size appears to have shrunk.

Satellite images from Thursday to Saturday morning suggest that water in the lake - straddling the China-Nepal border at the confluence of two rivers - has been slowly flowing through, decreasing the reservoir gradually, state broadcaster CCTV reported citing the Water Resources Ministry.

The ministry said satellite imagery of the surface area of the lake at Purepu Tsangpo river showed it was 99,000 sqm in size on early Saturday morning - around the size of 14 football fields combined - having shrunk by 21,000 sqm compared with images from Thursday.

A glacier collapse on Wednesday sending a powerful torrent of rock, ice, mud and debris through Himalayan mountain river systems swept away a border port complex linking China's Tibet to Nepal, killing hundreds and leaving thousands missing.