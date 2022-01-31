Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China reports 58 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 30
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China reports 58 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 30

China reports 58 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 30

FILE PHOTO: Public transport workers line up for nucleic acid testing following cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China Dec 14, 2021. Picture taken Dec 14, 2021. (cnsphoto via REUTERS)

31 Jan 2022 10:33AM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 10:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 30, down from 81 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday (Jan 31).

The National Health Commission in its daily bulletin said 40 of the new cases were local infections, with the remaining 18 coming from overseas. Of the local transmissions, 24 were in the city of Hangzhou on the eastern coast, with 11 in northern Tianjin and three in the capital Beijing.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 52, down from 65 a daily earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 106,073, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

China COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us