Asia

China reports 63 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 26
Asia

People line up for coronavirus tests at a private testing site in Beijing on Jan 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

27 Jan 2022 10:03AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 10:03AM)
BEIJING: China reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 26, up from 44 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Thursday (Jan 27).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 25 of the new cases were locally transmitted and the rest imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 55 versus 64 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 26, China had reported 105,811 cases.

Source: Reuters/lk

