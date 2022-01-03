Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China reports 161 new COVID-19 cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China reports 161 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 161 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk on a street, following new cases of COVID-19, in Shanghai, China, Dec 30, 2021. (Reuters/Aly Song)

03 Jan 2022 09:47AM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 09:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China reported 161 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan 2, down from 191 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday (Jan 3).

Of the new infections, 101 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, down from 131 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where the capital city Xi an has been on lockdown to try to control the spread of the disease. Zhejiang province also reported new cases.

China reported 35 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 52 a day earlier.

There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. China had 102,666 confirmed cases as of the end of Jan 2.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

China COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us