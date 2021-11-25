China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 24 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Wednesday (Nov 24), compared with 22 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, two were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with four a day earlier.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 16 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov 24, mainland China had 98,570 confirmed cases.