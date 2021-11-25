Logo
China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases
China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

People line up outside a vaccination site after the city started offering booster shots of the vaccine against COVID-19 to vaccinated residents, in Beijing, China, Oct 29, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

25 Nov 2021 09:09AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 09:09AM)
BEIJING: China reported 24 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Wednesday (Nov 24), compared with 22 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, two were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with four a day earlier.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 16 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov 24, mainland China had 98,570 confirmed cases.

Source: Reuters/dv

