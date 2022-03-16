China registers more than 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for fourth day

SHANGHAI: China reported 1,860 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Mar 15, posting over a thousand for a fourth consecutive day, with most new infections still concentrated in the northeast, official data showed on Wednesday (Mar 16).
Cases fell by nearly half compared to a total of 3,507 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms a day earlier. The numbers remain fewer than those in many outbreaks outside the country, as authorities across China continued to implement emergency measures to contain new outbreaks.
Jilin, the location of China's biggest outbreak since the one that originated from Wuhan was contained in early 2020, saw 1,456 new symptomatic local transmissions on Wednesday, compared with 3,076 a day earlier, according to data from the National Health Commission (NHC).
On Tuesday, the number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 1,338 compared with 1,768 a day earlier.
As of Mar 15, China had recorded 122,456 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from abroad. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.
PATIENTS WITH MILD COVID-19 TO ISOLATE AT QUARANTINE FACILITIES
Under the country's strict COVID-19 protocols, all patients with any symptoms were previously sent to specialist hospitals, said AFP.
But a steep jump in cases, which has led to the 17.5 million residents of the southern tech hub of Shenzhen being locked down and restrictions imposed on Shanghai and other cities, has driven concerns over looming bed shortages.
The National Health Commission late on Tuesday said patients with mild COVID-19 cases could isolate at a central quarantine facility to ease pressure on hospitals.
"Patients with Omicron variant strains are mainly asymptomatic infections and mild cases, most of them do not require serious treatment," the health authority said.
"All admission to designated hospitals will take up a lot of medical resources."
Footage on state broadcaster CCTV Wednesday showed dozens of giant cranes assembling "temporary hospitals" in northeast China's Jilin province, which has reported more than 5,000 cases over the past week.
The province of more than 24 million residents has only 22,880 hospital beds.
As of Tuesday, 6,000 railway carriage-style hospital rooms - first erected during the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan - have been put in place in Jilin City and the nearby metropolis of Changchun, to deal with a feared influx of patients.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram