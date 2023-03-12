US-sanctioned general to become public face of China's growing military

HONG KONG: General Li Shangfu, named on Sunday (Mar 12) as China's new defence minister, is a veteran of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) modernisation effort - a drive that led the United States to sanction him over the acquisition of weapons from Russia.

Although his new post within the Chinese system is viewed as largely diplomatic and ceremonial, Li's appointment is being closely watched given his background, regional diplomats say.

His tenure starts as Washington pushes to restore military dialogue and communications that soured as Beijing reacted angrily to the August visit to Taiwan by then-US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Li's history as a technocrat - he is an aerospace engineer who worked in China's satellite programme - will help him play a key part in meeting the interim targets of President Xi Jinping's goals for the PLA, experts say.

"The operational and technological background of the next Chinese defence minister is especially pertinent given that the PLA aims to become a world-class military by 2049," said James Char, a security scholar at Singapore's S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

In 2016, Li was named deputy commander of the PLA's then-new Strategic Support Force - an elite body tasked with accelerating the development of China's space and cyber warfare capabilities.

He was then appointed head of the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC), China's governing defence body, headed by President Xi.