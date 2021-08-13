China reports lowest number of new local COVID-19 cases since July

BEIJING: China on Friday (Aug 13) reported declining numbers of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, a tentative sign that the latest month-long outbreak may be waning.

The National Health Commission (NHC) reported 47 new locally transmitted confirmed cases on Thursday, the lowest since Jul 30.

Many local cases in the current outbreak, the most widespread since the initial epidemic in the spring of 2020, have been traced back to a handful of infections uncovered in the city of Nanjing in eastern Jiangsu province in late July.

Officials have said the Nanjing outbreak, triggered by the highly transmissible Delta variant, most likely started with the exposure of an airport cleaning crew to a passenger jet that arrived from Russia on July 10.

A few Chinese cities reported local Delta cases that were traced to other countries.

The spread of Delta variant in China has prompted the activation of epidemic containment protocols including mass testing, demarcating neighbourhoods deemed risky and restricting movement in affected cities.