China to set up no-fly zone near Taiwan for 'space activities': Taipei

TAIPEI: China will set up a brief no-fly zone north of Taiwan on Sunday (Apr 16) due to what the island's transport ministry described as "space activities".

The closure comes after Beijing completed three days of massive war games around self-ruled Taiwan last week, during which China simulated targeted strikes and practised a blockade of the island.

The no-fly zone does not appear to be linked to the drills, with Taiwan's transport ministry saying on Wednesday that China had imposed the restriction "on the convergence areas of many international routes" on the grounds of "space activities".

According to Taiwan's transport ministry, China had initially announced a three-day closure but revised it to a period of just 27 minutes following objections from Taipei, averting a wider travel disruption.

The restrictions are now set to be in place from 1.30am GMT to 1.57am GMT on Sunday.

Taiwan's Lieutenant General Yen Yu-hsien said the no-fly zone was within Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

"It's around 85 nautical miles off the north of Taiwan," he told a news briefing. "In the north, there are many international flight routes, including to Japan, Korea and the US."

China has not commented on the no-fly zone but South Korea, which was also briefed on the plans, said it was due to an object falling from a satellite launch vehicle.

Japan's top government spokesperson said Tokyo had also been notified of the no-fly zone.

"Chinese authorities notified us of the designation of an area that may affect the safety of aircraft flights for aerospace activities from Apr 16 to 18," Hirokazu Matsuno said.