China says no new COVID-19 deaths after changing criteria

BEIJING: China said on Wednesday (Dec 21) that not a single person had died of COVID-19 the previous day, after changing the criteria for recording virus deaths to mean most are no longer counted.

Hospitals are struggling, pharmacy shelves are stripped bare and crematoriums are overwhelmed in the wake of the Chinese government's sudden decision last month to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing.

But the government said on Tuesday said that only those who had directly died of respiratory failure caused by the virus would be counted under COVID-19 death statistics.

Previously, people who died of an illness while infected with the virus were counted as a COVID-19 death. This way of recording COVID-19 deaths accounts for huge numbers of fatalities in other countries.