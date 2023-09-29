China's gateway to North Korea waits in vain for border opening

DANDONG, China: Stranded North Korean workers and merchants who rely on cross-border trade see scant signs that the frontier with China will reopen soon, despite recent trips abroad by leader Kim Jong Un and the country's athletes.

The bustling north-eastern Chinese city of Dandong has long offered a rare window into isolated North Korea and its trade with Beijing, its largest economic partner and benefactor.

But commerce ground to a halt in January 2020 when North Korea slammed its borders shut to insulate it from COVID-19 - marooning thousands of its citizens overseas.

Three years on, many have still not returned home.

In Dandong in September, diners at North Korean restaurants tucked into fresh seafood and nodded along to schmaltzy song-and-dance performances.

The entertainers - young women sent to work as waitresses before the pandemic - said they missed home but had not been told when they could return.

"Do you happen to know?" smiled a waitress at an eatery specialising in North Korean craft ale.

Two servers told AFP they had come on "internships".