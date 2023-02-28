China's northeast hints at looming pension crisis

There are no golden years of comfort for Wang Fengqin, a 70-year-old villager in China’s rust-belt province of Heilongjiang.

Despite growing pains in her abdomen, she avoids going to hospital.

Instead, her and her husband’s old-age pensions support their two sons who’re in their forties.

“Other people say ‘Wang Fengqin, you are so blessed to have two sons!’ But they don’t earn enough. And so I have to support them.”