Explainer: China joins heated race for new missiles, vies with US, Russia

SEOUL: China reportedly tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle from an near-orbital trajectory in August, amid an intensifying race for the next generation of long-range weapons that are harder to detect and intercept.

The United States and Russia have conducted tests of hypersonic weapons in recent months, and North Korea said last month it had tested a newly developed hypersonic missile.

HOW THE MISSILE WORKS

Hypersonic missiles travel at more than five times the speed of sound in the upper atmosphere - or about 6,200kmh. This is slower than an intercontinental ballistic missile, but the shape of a hypersonic glide vehicle allows it to manoeuvre toward a target or away from defences.

Combining a glide vehicle with a missile that can launch it partially into orbit - a so-called fractional orbital bombardment system (FOBS) - could strip adversaries of reaction time and traditional defences mechanisms.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), by contrast, carry nuclear warheads on ballistic trajectories that travel into space but never reach orbit.

Both the US and USSR studied FOBS during the Cold War, and the USSR deployed such a system starting in the 1970s. It was removed from service by the mid-80s. Submarine-launched ballistic missiles had many of the advantages of FOBS - reducing detection times and making it impossible to know where a strike would come from - and were seen as less destabilising than FOBS.