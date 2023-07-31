How China’s ‘old friend’ diplomacy may be hurting more than helping improve its US ties

- Beijing’s strategy of relying on intermediaries to pass on messages to the United States government may have limited success, observers say
- The diplomatic tactic of using “old friends” hints at a growing disconnect between Chinese and American officials
When former United States secretary of state Henry Kissinger visited China earlier this month, it was a massive affair.
Besides being treated to a lavish lunch by the Chinese government, the 100-year-old diplomatic heavyweight met Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, who had declined earlier meetings with his American counterpart.
Kissinger also held talks with President Xi Jinping, unlike some US officials on recent trips to China.
Xi described Kissinger – who paved the way for the normalisation of US-China relations in the 1970s and has been to the country more than 100 times – as an “old friend”.
“We never forget our old friends, nor your historic contributions to promoting the growth of China-US relations and enhancing friendship between the two peoples,” he was quoted by state media as saying.
The same “old friend” term was also extended to another American, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, when he visited Beijing in June.
Xi told the billionaire philanthropist: “I always believe that the foundation of China-US relations lies in the people. I place my hopes on the American people.”
Beijing’s use of its “old friend” diplomatic strategy was aimed at rallying influential Americans who were more receptive towards China’s views, observers said, even as the two rival superpowers recently made efforts to resume high-level interactions and mend ties.
But they suggested its success could be limited, with the tactic hinting at a possible growing disconnect between Chinese and American officials.
Victor Shih, an associate professor of political economy at the University of California San Diego, said this form of diplomacy involved providing “selective incentives” for these “old friends” to lobby on behalf of China or talk about the country positively.
“The leadership apparently has come to realise that these intermediaries are still needed in China’s diplomatic efforts,” Shih said, suggesting that it could stem from the strong post-pandemic rebound in the US economy.
The purpose of Kissinger’s recent China trip was as a fact-finding mission, with him expected to share details with US officials upon his return. But the State Department stressed he was travelling as a private citizen and not on behalf of the US government.
China has typically reserved the “old friend” term for foreign individuals who contribute to its development and are concerned about Chinese interests.
Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said the approach to turn to old friends was very much viewed through the lens of China’s own politics – and a lack of understanding of other institutions.
He said China operated in a hierarchical system, in which ex-government officials retained some influence and people’s relationships with the old guard could be tapped into for political gain.
“In the US, it’s very different. When an election comes, new people are in power. China is thinking in its own way,” he said.
By employing this strategy, while also being selective of who Xi meets, China appeared to be putting pressure on the Biden administration by sending a signal that “if you are pro-China, I could offer you something and treat you like VIPs”, according to Wu.
“China’s strategy is very simple – they want to rally people who are pro-China and then they create a bubble,” he said.
Yet, instead of helping advance China’s views and interests, this approach could backfire. According to Wu, the danger is that such a tactic could give the impression the Chinese government preferred talking to a select group of people who are not in power.
This is not a strategy limited to US relations. Earlier this month, Xi held a surprise meeting with former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, which observers said was an attempt to push for a friendlier China policy as Manila drew closer to Washington. But the move blindsided the current Philippine government.
Wu said diplomacy required communicating with officials who were currently in power and China “needed to understand this point”.
“Even if it seems like a tall order, China needs to do that,” he said.
While Kissinger remained influential in some circles, Shih said the influence in the US of business leaders – such as Gates – ebbed and flowed.
There was also a possibility that some of the “old friends” were saying very different things at home compared to what they said in China, limiting the success of Beijing’s diplomatic game plan.
Robert Daly, director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States, said these “old friend” meetings would do nothing to alter the course of US-China relations.
“No American with an impact on policy looks at photos of Gates or Kissinger in Beijing and thinks: ‘Gee, I wish that were me,’” he said.
Daly, who was a former US diplomat in Beijing, stressed there was “no point” in asking intermediaries to deliver messages to Washington.
“(There is) no value in their coming back to the States to report that China thinks all friction in bilateral relations is America’s fault or that Xi Jinping loves peace and promotes win-win cooperation,” he said. “If there is a new and meaningful message, however, breakthroughs aren’t impossible.”
In some academic circles, China’s enlisting of “old friends” was seen as an extension of a growing disconnect between China and rising US officials and scholars – and it could spell future trouble.
Chinese political observer Zhou Zhixing wrote on social media that it showed how Beijing failed to connect with – and did not understand – an emerging generation of China experts in the US.
One Chinese academic who declined to be named said Zhou could be overstating the situation, but attributed the lack of exchanges between Chinese and American scholars to the detention of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou by Canada.
While academics knew that in-country experiences were needed to write about foreign affairs, they did not want to end up in similar unpredictable circumstances, he said.
Shih added that the pandemic played a part – after three years of few academic and official exchanges between the two countries due to the zero-COVID policy that shut borders, neither side understood the other as well as before.
Meanwhile Wu said the issue could lie with Beijing’s reluctance to engage with US experts who commented on China negatively.
“Once you criticise China, you’re out. They only want to listen to people who are in the same pro-China bubble. That’s a big concern,” he said.
“China’s approach is increasingly self-centred. If China continues to practise this approach … it will make it harder for China to understand the US.”
