Fast-spreading Omicron to test Beijing Winter Olympics COVID-19 bubble

BEIJING: China's meticulous plans to prevent an Olympics-seeded COVID-19 outbreak by sealing all participants inside a "closed loop" for the upcoming Winter Olympics will be tested by the emergence of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The country has reported only a handful of Omicron cases and has largely succeeded in containing COVID-19 since it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan two years ago, thanks to a zero-tolerance policy that includes rigorous contact tracing, strict targeted lockdowns, and travel curbs that have drastically cut international arrivals.

But more than 2,000 international athletes are set to come to China for the Games that start on Feb 4, plus 25,000 other "stakeholders", a large number from overseas. Organisers did not say how many of those people would be in the closed loop.

Organisers believe their measures "can ensure the Winter Olympic Games and the Winter Paralympic Games can be held safely and on schedule", Yan Jiarong, a spokesperson for the organising committee, told a news conference last Thursday (Dec 30).

Restrictions at Games venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou in neighbouring Hebei province will be much tighter than those during last summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Core to the planning is the rigidly-enforced closed loop that physically separates Games-related personnel from the local population, with overseas participants flying directly into and out of the bubble, which includes dedicated transport.

In Tokyo, which took place when Delta was surging globally, a bubble was strictly enforced, although local residents such as journalists and volunteers were able to enter and exit at will and some overseas visitors could leave it after being in the country for 14 days and repeatedly testing negative.

But Omicron, which appears to be much more transmissible than earlier variants, is now driving global COVID-19 infections to record highs and disrupting the sporting calendar.

North America's National Hockey League, which has postponed 90 games, announced that it will not send its players to the Olympic ice hockey tournament due to COVID-19-induced scheduling problems. The CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee told a broadcaster on Friday that he is increasingly concerned whether the Games can go ahead as planned.

"It is what I sometimes call a sprinter. It is extremely infectious and it is fast," Irene Petersen, a professor of epidemiology at University College London, said of Omicron.

She said the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow this autumn showed a large-scale international event could keep transmissions to a minimum through lots of testing.

"But that was in the Delta era ... we haven't seen anything like the Omicron," she said.