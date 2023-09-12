Logo
Asia

China outlines plan to make Fujian a zone for cross-strait development with Taiwan
China outlines plan to make Fujian a zone for cross-strait development with Taiwan

Fishing boats are seen moored at Gaoqi fishing port as typhoon Doksuri approaches, in Xiamen, Fujian province, China on Jul 26, 2023. (Photo: cnsphoto via REUTERS)

12 Sep 2023 09:21PM
BEIJING: China disclosed on Tuesday (Sep 12) more details of its plan to make southeastern Fujian province a zone for integrated development with Taiwan, including financial market initiatives.

Beijing said in 2020 that it supports Fujian in exploring a new path for integrated development with Taiwan.

On Tuesday, state news agency Xinhua reported that Beijing will encourage Taiwanese firms in the province to list on Chinese stock exchanges, citing a statement jointly issued by the Communist Party of China's Central Committee and the State Council.

It also said Beijing will support innovative ways of cross-strait capital cooperation and encourage the setup of an integration development fund, but did not give further details.

China has in recent years increased its military presence near the democratically governed Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, with Beijing saying it aims to prevent Taiwan's independence. Taiwan strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims.

At the same time, China has not stopped crafting long-term economic and social plans for Taiwan, which it envisions would one day be "reunified" with China, even if by force.

Source: Reuters/ga

